Single Alexandria mother of 5 set to graduate from NSU's nursing program on Friday

A single mother of five struggled to graduate college but despite her setbacks, she will be graduating on Friday.

“Yes, I made a mistake but I still did what I needed to do,” Alicia Robinson said.

Beating the odds has been the theme of Robinson’s life. It all started when she was in high school, and she had her first child at the age of 16.

“With my parents' help and his grandparents' help, we were able to graduate and finish school. So, that kind of started my whole 'I’m not going to let anything stop me' personality,” Robinson said.

From there, she went on to attend LSUA, eventually becoming a dental assistant, but that wasn’t her dream job. Soon after, she had even more reasons to keep pushing.

“By that time, I had other kids, so it was kind of like do I go back to school or do I take care of my kids,” Robinson explained. “One of my kids is special needs, he was a preemie. So after I had him, that kind of really pushed me to say 'I want to provide a better life for them' and if I see him pushing his self and he’s progressing, why can’t I do the same thing?”

Robinson found motivation through her children and decided to apply for nursing school at Northwestern State University.

“So once I got back into the routine of going to school, I picked up a part-time job and took my classes slowly,” she said.

Then the pandemic happened.

“It scared me because we started having tests, and they had to be taken via webcam. Well, of course, you don’t want your instructors to think that you’re cheating, so I got the kids here and I’m worried I’m not going to be able to take my test because somebody’s going to bust in the room and they’re going to need mama for something,” Robinson said.

But that didn’t deter the young mother. Robinson will be graduating from NSU’s nursing program on Friday.

“I can’t really process it yet but it feels good but it’s kind of a weird kind of like you did it, be happy,” she said.

A long, well-deserved journey, Robinson said she won’t ever take for granted.

“I couldn’t imagine what my life would be like had it not happened this way,” she said.

The soon-to-be nurse also says she landed a job here in Cenla, and she’s excited to get to work!

