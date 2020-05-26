Six Flags announces new safety measures for when parks reopen

If you are planning a trip to Six Flags this year, you will need to know about the new policies the company has put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

This announcement comes as the amusement park company plans to reopen Frontier City in Oklahoma City on June 5.

Everyone over the age of 2 will have to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth throughout their time at the theme park. There will be accommodations made on a case-by-case basis for people with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions or other circumstances where the company may waive the requirement.

Employees and customers will have their temperatures screened with contactless infrared thermal imaging.

People who attend without their own mask can purchase one at the front gate.

Six Flags will also set up social distancing markers throughout its amusement parks to ensure a six-foot separation. There will be decreased maximum capacities on all of the rides.

Employees will increase the amount of cleaning and sanitizing at the park, especially on frequently touched surfaces. This includes rides, restraints and handrails. You will also see handwashing and sanitizing stations throughout the park.

The company is also putting additional food safety measures in place. This includes mobile food ordering.

All park attendees will need to go through an online reservation system before arriving at the park.

You can read more about the company’s safety measures here.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.