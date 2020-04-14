60 unit apartment complex for seniors denied at Alexandria City Council

During a highly contested Alexandria City Council debate that lasted nearly an hour, a 60-unit apartment complex for senior citizens on Hudson Boulevard has been denied.

Reverend Larry Turner, representing the senior housing complex, says the project was started back in 2016, and the zoning ordinance was passed a year later in 2017.

Turner, clearly looking for answers, wants to know why the council is choosing to repeal and rescind an ordinance that's already been passed under the Jacques Roy administration, especially given the amount of money that's gone into the project.

At Tuesday night's meeting, Turner presented contacts, letters, names and numbers of people who live near Hudson Boulevard and are all in support of the one and two-bedroom senior living complex.

However, council members Jules Green, Gerber Porter and Joe Fuller disagree, saying the people they've spoken to in the immediate area do not want the apartment complex.

Due to tax credits, Green says the complex is for low-income housing which could include people other than senior citizens.

Reverend Turner cleared up any concerns, reassuring the council the facility would be available only to people 65 and up with no previous criminal history.

After a long debate, the council voted four-to-one with Council member Chuck Fowler objecting. Council members Harry Silver and Jim Villard were not present at the meeting.

Turner says this is the fourth attempt to stop the project over the past four years.

