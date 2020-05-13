Small signs of progress in Wardville; some property owners begin cleanup

One cleaned up house that serves as a sign of progress in the Wardville-Lakeside community may seem small, but those who live in the neighborhood say it's one step forward towards a bigger mission.

A home in Wardville has been cleaned up. | Source: KALB

"We see that there is some movement, and that's good. That's a consolation,” said Angelina Iles, a local resident and member of the Pineville Concerned Citizens Group.

Back in February, KALB spoke with several neighbors, who told us they're fed up with dilapidated and abandoned houses in the area.

“The neighborhood is getting destroyed by people not taking care of their lots and the houses,” Floyd Brown told us in February.

At the time, a house on Iles Road was littered with piles of trash and junk in the front yard, even as someone stayed in the home. However, after the story aired on KALB, Iles said the landowner saw his property on TV for the first time in a while and was shocked.

"When he seen it on the news, he decided to take some action,” added Iles.

Iles said the property owner immediately sent someone out to begin cleaning it up- removing the trash, putting up a new fence, and locking it to keep people out.

"It made us feel real good because it let us know that somebody cares about this community enough to take action and to do whatever needs to be done for the people in this community,” said Iles.

Iles also said that since the property has been cleaned up, others in the area have started cleaning up theirs too, but said there's still a lot more work to be done. Although their community efforts have been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group hopes to see even more small actions like this one in the future add up to something bigger.

“The goal is to have a cleaner community- a stronger community- because that's what we're trying to build."

The Pineville Concerned Citizens Group plans to pass out letters to property owners in the coming days asking them to each clean up their properties.

