Social Distancing Scoreboard: How does Cenla measure up?

According to the World Health Organization and the CDC social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19, but how are we doing in Louisiana and in Cenla? A human mobility data company called Unacast has that answer.

Unacast collects and analyzes phone GPS data to see whether or not people are staying put based on the average reduction in travel movement of their cell phones. They've now released a social distancing scoreboard that analyzes data down to the county level to find out which residents are actually practicing social distancing. The states doing the best at social distancing are Nevada, New York, and New Jersey with ‘A’ or ‘B’ ratings.

As a whole, Louisiana gets a D-minus. Uncast says the data shows only a 25 to 40 percent decrease in average mobility, with a less than a 55-percent decrease in non-essential visits. Orleans parish has the best rating in the state, with an A-minus. The rest of Louisiana parishes have a C grade or worse. Rapides and Avoyelles parish both get an F. Vernon parish gets a D-minus and Grant parish gets a C.

