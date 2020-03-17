Social Security Offices will only offer phone service, online service

All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

This decision protects older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions, and employees, during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They are still able to provide critical services.

Online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.

"We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let you know as soon as we can resume in-person service."

If you need help from Social Security:

• First, please use online services available by clicking here. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more – from anywhere and from any of your devices. Please also visit the online Frequently Asked Questions by clicking here.

• If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, please check the online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact your local office. Your local office still will be able to provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer your questions, and provide other services over the phone.

• If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, they will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, they will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Please remember that the employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.

• If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call the National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The National 800 Number has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online by clicking here.

