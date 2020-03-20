Social distancing causing brides to postpone weddings in Cenla

Governor Edwards' proclamation to limit gatherings in Louisiana to less than 50 people has left a lot of people scrambling to postpone or cancel events. Unfortunately, many of those events are special occasions like baby showers, birthday parties, and weddings. The Hotel Bentley says that springtime is peak wedding season in Cenla, and many brides are now having to change their plans last minute.

The Hotel Bentley says they have rescheduled almost all of their weddings for dates at least 60 to 90 days out, with many wedding parties choosing to hold off until fall because of so much uncertainty. All of the postponements are having a trickledown effect on everyone else in the industry, like florists and cake makers. They told us it can be a heartbreaking time for those celebrating special occasions, but that it's in the best interest of everyone right now

“We're really honoring and doing the best that we can to make sure that we can execute those events safely for those brides and that's the angle that we're taking. We want you to be safe and we want you to enjoy your day, and I know they had a target in mind but it has to change just to make sure that all their loved ones are there to enjoy it with them,” says Scott Laliberte with the Hotel Bentley and Diamond Grill.

The Hotel Bentley says they are proceeding with caution on two smaller weddings with guest lists under 50 people. They've also cancelled several conferences that were scheduled for the ballrooms.

