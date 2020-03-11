Some Cenla residents still recovering from historic 2016 flood

Four years ago this week- in March 2016- a five day series of heavy rainfall events in central and northern Louisiana caused some of the most extensive flooding the state has ever seen. More than 20 inches of rain fell in some locations, closing schools and causing flash flooding and numerous high-water rescues. Homes and businesses were evacuated in many areas, as historical records were broken on rivers and lakes around the area.

After the water receded the Governor's Office of Homeland Security found that thousands of homes were either partially or completed damaged from flooding. That discovery led to a federal disaster declaration and eventually funding for many Cenla residents. However, four years later, some in our area are still trying to get back on their feet after the massive financial burden the floods caused. "All the years that I've been here we've never had a flood so I thought, we thought that it wouldn't happen. Normally the water would come up so far but it wouldn't reach us and it never happened until that day and that was a disastrous day for us. We had to move right out,” says Colfax resident Dorothy White.

Natchitoches, Winn, and Grant parishes were some of the hardest hit areas in Cenla. 700 homes in Grant Parish alone received flood damage.

