Some Cenla restaurants are left to wait until order is lifted

Restaurants are trying to adapt to the stay-at-home order to stay afloat while other restaurants are just having to wait until it's over.

Source: KALB

The Diamond Grill is having to wait it out. Some restaurants have to implement curb-side or drive-thru service to get some business. However, Scott Laliberte, who is with the Diamond Grill and Bentley Room, said they aren't able to provide those services and are just having to wait till the order is lifted.

"Your full-service restaurants right here in Central Louisiana, the staples that make us who we are, their doors are closed. Diamond Grill, for instance, it's not a takeout restaurant. We can't be sending home great quality steaks in styrofoam...it's just not what we do,” said Laliberte. “So it really is pretty traumatic for us. Being closed now for just about two months, huge, huge impact. Right across the board from our culinary teams to our facilities and our service team, it's a really huge, huge, huge deficit for us."

Laliberte is also over the local chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association. He said across the state, around 60 percent of restaurants have had to shut their doors for now and around 40 percent are using take out or drive-thru, but that stat also includes fast-food restaurants.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.