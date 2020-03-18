Some local businesses offering special hours for senior citizens

Some local businesses are finding creative ways to help keep customers healthy and boost business during this uncertain time. Fads and Frames is doing what many other stores are also doing right now, taking extra steps to disinfect shopping carts and cash registers. They're also offering special shopping hours just for senior citizens. The store is opening an hour earlier from 8-9 AM, to let people age 60 and over shop in a safe environment with no one else around. They hope this will make senior citizens who might be worried about being around other people right now, feel safer and more comfortable.

They also hope that gardening can give people a little peace of mind right now. "It gets your mind off of things going on in the outside world not to mention you know to sit down with your cup of coffee and see your pretty flowers in the morning. It gives you a sense of normalcy,” says manager Rafael Garcia.

For kids who want to cultivate their green thumbs while school's out- they're giving away a free six pack of flowers or vegetables to kids under fifteen.

