Southwest won’t bar passengers who refuse masks, internal memo says

(CNN) - An internal memo by Southwest Airlines tells flight crews not to stop passengers from boarding if they refuse to wear a mask.

It stated, “We will not deny boarding solely based on a customer’s refusal to wear a face covering.” It said flight attendants should approach the situation with “empathy and respect.”

The airline told flight attendants to inform customers of the policy and ask them to comply, but not enforce it.

Southwest’s official policy said customers will be asked to wear the masks when social distancing is not possible. It calls wearing a mask a requirement but does not address what happens when a customer refuses to wear one.

