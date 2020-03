The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists of a speed limit change on Hwy 165 from Kingsville to the north end of Ball in Rapides Parish.

Speed studies were conducted that produced results favoring the increase of the speed limit from 45 mph to 55 mph along this corridor.

Signage is scheduled to be installed on Tuesday, March 24, weather permitting.

