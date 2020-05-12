Spirits Food and Friends reopening dining room Friday

After nine weeks of not allowing people in the dining room, Spirits Food and Friends is looking forward to opening its doors again on Friday.

Source: KALB

On Monday, Governor Edwards announced that restaurants and other establishments can reopen their facilities with 25 percent capacity.

For Spirits, that means around 40 customers will be allowed in the dining room at any given time.

Restaurant Owner Lee Gwinn tells us tables will be spaced ten feet apart in the main dining room and bar area.

Regulations will stay the same for the patio that's been open for the past week and a half.

Employees who interact with the public will be required to wear a face mask and gloves with sanitation being a top priority.

“Our job is just going to be to deliver the best experience we can with masks and gloves and all the requirements that are put upon us," said Gwinn. "I think we’ll deliver one of the better experiences in town for sure because people are ready to come back.”

Customers still can't be in groups larger than 10 when going out to eat.

If Spirits is full at any given time, wait staff will take down your phone number and encourage you to wait in your car. Then they'll give you a call when your table is ready.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

