Spouse of broadcaster killed in Louisiana plane crash sues

Carley McCord, a Louisiana sports reporter, was tragically killed in a small plane crash on Dec. 28. | Source: Northwestern State University Foundation & Alumni Association / WAFB
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - The husband of broadcast journalist Carley McCord, who was killed in a Louisiana plane crash along with four others, has filed a lawsuit against the aircraft’s owners and insurers, as well as the pilot’s estate.

News agencies report that Steven Ensminger Jr. sued the defendants in Lafayette Parish court this month seeking unspecified damages for the death of his wife.

Ensminger is the son of Louisiana State University’s offensive coordinator.

The Advocate reports that the same defendants have been sued by the crash's only survivor, the families of two other victims, and a woman whose vehicle was hit by the plane.

