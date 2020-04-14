Springsteen, Bon Jovi headline ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ fundraiser

New Jersey artists Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Halsey and others will headline a one-night broadcast fundraiser to benefit the state’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic. 'Jersey 4 Jersey' will air Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC, the Apple Music and AppleTV apps and E Street Radio on SiriusXM. (Source: AP Photo/Leo Correa and Star Shooter/MediaPunch /IPX) “New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times,” Springsteen said in a video statement. The money raised will benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 in New Jersey. The event will air Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and E Street Radio on SiriusXM. It can also be streamed on the Apple Music and AppleTV apps. Other performers include Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart and Tony Bennett. All the artists will be performing from their homes.

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best -- take care of one another,” New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said.

"That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."

On Monday, the fund announced it had raised $18 million. Some of the money has gone to service organizations and state food banks, NJ.com reported.

