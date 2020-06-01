St. Frances Cabrini Schools plan to reopen on Aug. 10

St. Frances Cabrini School is preparing for the start of school on August 10 with safeguards in place to keep faculty, staff, and students safe and healthy by following the CDC guidelines.

The school is planning a 7:40 a.m. - 3:05 p.m. school day, Monday - Friday, for all students.

SFC will be a 1:1 school beginning in the Fall, which means every student in grades K - 8 will be assigned an Ipad or Chromebook.

"This summer is being spent with our administration and faculty being trained on how to seamlessly transition from in classroom learning to virtual learning, if the need arises," said Liz Hines, Director of Curriculum and Development. "We believe in the importance of quality instruction and are committed to providing it to our students, regardless of the circumstances."

