Advertisement

St. Isidore’s Garden making it easy for people to eat healthy in Avoyelles Parish

KALB
KALB(KALB)
By RACHAEL PENTON
Published: Oct. 17, 2019 at 10:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most of us want to eat healthy, but often life gets in the way and we reach for what’s easiest...which isn’t always the healthiest. St. Isidore’s Garden in Avoyelles Parish is trying to change that, making it easier for people to buy fresh, healthy foods. “That’s Red Cherokee. This is a New Red Fire. That’s a kind of romaine,” says retired nurse Judy Deshautelle as she shows off her garden.

Deshautelle spends her mornings in the 1700 square foot garden in her backyard that she calls ‘St. Isidore's Garden’, after the patron saint of farmers and rural communities. The garden initially started out as a way for her to stay active in retirement, waking up early every morning to plow, plant, and harvest before she takes a nap and drinks her coffee. However, Deshautelle’s micro farm has recently turned into something bigger- what she calls a hobby-business.

Deshautelle's fresh produce is the very first available for purchase online, in Fresh Central's virtual farmer's market. Customers go to the site to see what she has in her garden, add it to the online shopping cart, and prepay for the produce. Then, Deshautelle heads out to her garden to harvest the orders. She then washes the veggies by hand, and lovingly packages them up. "Mom's really do want to feed their children healthy food. So when they find out about me they're like, where have you been?" says Deshautelle.

Customers simply stop by the farm later that day, where she's usually waiting on the driveway for people to pick up their orders without even getting out of the car. "I like to cater to the busy millennial mom,” she adds.

In a place where it's often easier to reach for a bowl of gumbo or something fried, Deshautelle says she takes pride in sustainably growing fresh, healthy food for her community. “It's such a wonderful stress reliever. I love to take a seed and germinate it. Then I love to transplant it and watch it grow. It makes you appreciate and thank God for all the blessings he gives you. It doesn't take much to make people happy,” says Deshautelle.

She also takes orders on her Facebook page here:

Fresh Central online farmer’s market:

Copyright 2019 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards receives his first dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus...
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana to move to “Phase 3” on Wednesday
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
RPSB prepares for “Phase 3″ transition
Authorities are looking for two boys missing from southeast Louisiana.
Amber Alert issued for missing southeast Louisiana boys
Fatal crash
Anacoco man killed in Vernon Parish crash

Latest News

COVID in Louisiana: One year later
Save the Children's 2021 Childhood Report map
REPORT: Louisiana ranked as worst state for children during COVID-19 pandemic
A Pineville Elementary teacher receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pineville Elementary School teachers and staff get COVID-19 vaccines
Local hospitals join LifeShare in warning of critical blood shortage
Allen Parish Community Healthcare
Allen Parish to begin construction on a new hospital this summer