St. James Parish announces first death from coronavirus

St. James Parish announced their first positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The patient, whose age was 60 and up, had underlying health conditions and was being treated a St. James Parish Hospital, according to a statement

“Caring for patients with infectious diseases is something we do on a daily basis. We are prepared and equipped,” Mary Ellen Pratt, St. James Parish Hospital CEO, said.

Cases are currently being monitored in multiple parishes. The largest cluster is in the New Orleans Metro area.

As of March 18 at 11 p.m., the two latest deaths are residents of Lambeth House assisted living home in Uptown New Orleans. That brings the total there to four.

Two other fatal cases were also reported in Orleans Parish.

The first death outside of Orleans Parish was a 72-year-old Jefferson Parish resident.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.