‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to hit Disney+ early

The newest Star Wars movie, "The Rise of Skywalker," will begin streaming two months earlier than planned on Disney+.

Image Source: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney / MGN

It will arrive on "May the 4th," known to fans as "Star Wars Day."

Disney+ is also using the day to release the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian." It will also release the series finale of the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

The arrival of "The Rise of Skywalker" to Disney+ will mark the first time viewers will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga in one place.

The nine-part story launched with 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope."

