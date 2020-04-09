State Farm returning $2 billion dividend to auto insurance customers

In an effort to help customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, State Farm is announcing up to a $2 billion dividend that will go to its auto insurance customers.

Customers do not need to take any action to receive this dividend, which will appear as a credit on their auto policy.

The dividend is part of the Good Neighbor Relief Program that also includes customer payment options and neighborhood philanthropic relief.

On average, State Farm customers can expect to receive a credit of about 25 percent of premium for the time period March 20 through May 31; exact percentages will vary by state. Every State Farm customer will receive credits applied against bills beginning as early as June.

“State Farm is returning value through a dividend to our customers,” said Chairman, President and CEO Michael L. Tipsord. “We insure more cars than anyone and we see from our claims activity people are driving less. This dividend is one of the ways we’re working to help our customers during this unprecedented situation.”

