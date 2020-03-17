State Fire Marshal reminds families about fire safety during public health emergency

Following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement of aggressive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, the Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is reminding families about fire safety, especially for children.

“With schools out of session for 30 days, and now even more public activities being limited, kids will be looking for activities to occupy their time at home. Sometimes, that can lead to kids getting into mischief, either out of boredom or curiosity, and that mischief can include playing with fire,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “We encourage parents and guardians to keep a close eye on kids’ activities. But most importantly, we want adults to warn juveniles not only of the dangers of playing with fire, but the consequences of fire, including to property, their lives and the lives of others, as well as their futures.”

The SFM has the following tips for families:

• Adults should be mindful of keeping smoking materials out of the reach of children. This includes lighters and matches.

• Children should be educated on the dangers of playing with appliances with ignition sources like stoves, ovens and kerosene lamps.

• Let children know if they locate fire-starting materials or observe other children engaging in unsafe behaviors involving fire, that they should notify an adult immediately.

Of course, the SFM also encourages continuing to teach children about our more common fire safety messages including knowing what a smoke alarm sounds like and how to react when they hear a smoke alarm sound. That reaction includes knowing two ways out of every room in your home.

