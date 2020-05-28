State Fire Marshal explains reporting Phase 1 non-compliance

There are still concerns, questions and complaints circulating on things like mask-wearing, social distancing and businesses following Phase 1 guidelines.

Since the state's been operating under Phase 1 guidelines Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning says that 99 percent of open businesses across the state have been doing things right.

"Compliance across the board has been, you know, overwhelmingly supportive,” said Browning.

But there's been some confusion in certain areas.

"The public doesn't necessarily know all of the guidance unless they're in that business,” Browning said.

He says that a lot of the reports that his office has been looking into about businesses potentially not following guidelines have turned out to be misunderstandings or things that can be corrected on the spot. He suggests that the public bring concerns or complaints to business management first.

"Let that business have an opportunity to remedy what might be a problem, or there may be an explanation,” Browning said.

He also says that his office is continuing to work with businesses and make sure all guidelines are being followed, and they appreciate the public's watchful attitude when it comes to making sure things are done as they should be.

Browning explains how the public can report non-compliance to the Fire Marshal’s Office:

"They can phone any local agency. Certainly, the Fire Marshal's Office takes those calls at our number or on our information management system. We have a public complaint link that we use for fire code violations and anything else. So you know they can contact us, and we will work with those businesses.”

The public can also make reports through the “Open Safely” website in the near future. Browning says the complaint link on that site isn't up and running at this moment because of the high volume of registrations, but they hope to have it up again soon.

