State Fire Marshal lifts statewide burn ban

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has lifted the statewide burn ban issued on March 25 in regards to the novel coronavirus.

However, citizens are asked to remain compliant with any local restrictions on open burning.

The ban was issued to assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers that could result in unnecessary fire service response as well as diminish airborne irritants caused by burning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

