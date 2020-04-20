State Fire Marshal makes modifications to burn ban in Vernon Parish

The State Fire Marshal (SFM) is making a modification to the statewide burn ban that began on March 25.

Statewide burn ban issued during public health emergency

According to State Fire Marshal, private burning will only be allowed by

permission of the local fire department or local government. The cease and desist order does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.

However, since the severe thunderstorm moved through Vernon Parish on April 19, SFM is allowing for the burning of debris produced from the storm and strong winds, unless local government prohibits the burn. This applies ONLY to Vernon Parish.

This order is effective April 20 at 4:00 p.m. and shall remain in effect until April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

