State Fire Marshal's Office releases guidance for Phase I reopening

The State Fire Marshal's Office has released guidance for the various businesses that can reopen during Phase I.

Those who have registered on OpenSafely.la.gov have received the document pertaining to their business type directly in their email addresses.

The businesses include:

•Fitness Centers/Health Clubs

•Libraries

•Movie Theaters

•Museums/Zoos/Aquariums

•Places of Worship

•Restaurants

•Salons/Barber Shops

•Outdoor Sports

CLICK HERE to access the documents.

