State lawmakers push back against Gov. Edwards' stay-at-home order

Gov. John Bel Edwards said it will take at least two more weeks of the stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but some in state government do not agree.

Some state lawmakers across the state are pushing back against Gov. Edwards’ stay-at-home order extension that was announced on Monday.

"Two more weeks is devastating to a lot of my constituents' businesses," said Rep. Lance Harris, District 25.

Rep. Harris wants to let parishes decide when to reopen their own economies, rather than state-wide orders.

"Look at Vernon, Rapides, LaSalle we don't have near the cases of COVID,” said Rep. Harris. “What's the difference in East Texas opening this week and Vernon not opening? The argument that if you open a region it affects all the regions may be true, but won't Texas impact Vernon when it opens? They have small case counts just like Cenla. I think it's time we look at that data and take a regional approach to opening the economy."

Gov. Edwards said he made the decision after he met with state health officials. They're concerned about a few hot spots in the state. Those include the greater Baton Rouge area, Acadiana and Northeast Louisiana regions where they have seen increases in cases.

"What I would say to people that are frustrated is look I share that frustration,” said Gov. Edwards on Monday. “There is nothing about this that is easy. I would much rather come out here today and say we looked at all the criteria and met them all."

But some state lawmakers say that's unfair to the rest of the state. Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-District 1, started a petition asking the governor to end the order. Also, Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-District 5, is working to overrule the governor's order.

"The fact of the matter is to this point the governor has been the one calling all the shots,” said Rep. Seabaugh. “But the same provision of law that gives the governor the authority to enact emergency declarations also gives the legislature the authority to overrule him. So, we had about three weeks ago drafted a petition to overrule his emergency declaration and we sat on it, we didn't really do anything with it for a couple of weeks. When he did what he did yesterday, we started moving forward with it, and we are in the process right now of working it through."

"We need to stick with the plan that we have been using and that's the plan recommended by the CDC and I think if we do that, we will see a continued decrease in these cases," said Sen. Jay Luneau, D-District 29.

However, some state health officials say a regional approach is infeasible, and more time is needed to slow the spread.

"But it's very difficult to do that in a patchwork style so they are looking at the global picture and I believe it (governor’s decision) was the correct decision,” said Dr. David Holcombe, Office of Public Health.

Rep. Seabaugh said they hope to have an answer on his petition by the end of this week or Monday of next week.

