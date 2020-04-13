State of emergency declared in La. after storms sweep South on Easter

Officials tracked a series of severe storms that killed several people in Mississippi and caused damage across much of the south, including in northern Louisiana. (Source: KSLA)
(WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency hours after storms ripped across the South on Easter.

Storm damage was mainly reported across northern Louisiana.

Congressman Ralph Abraham was photographed at the Monroe Regional Airport in front of a heap of mangled airplanes while assessing “millions” worth of damage there.

Gov. Edwards will tour areas in northern Louisiana Monday, April 13 to perform his own assessment of the damage.

The governor will provide his daily briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response from Ouachita Parish afterwards.

