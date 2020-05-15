State parks, recreation areas see campers return on first day open

Eighteen of Louisiana’s 21 state parks opened back up on Friday, along with state recreation areas like Indian Creek Recreation Area in Woodworth.

We stopped by around noon and saw at least a dozen RVs set up for the weekend.

Employees at the front gate told us they expect to get busy as people get off work.

State campgrounds are taking reservations again but only for Louisiana residents.

The state is also offering a buy three nights, get one free promotion right now.

Chicot, Lake Bistineau, and Bayou Segnette State Parks will remain closed for now as they house COVID-19 patients.

