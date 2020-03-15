States consider new virus restrictions as revelers pack bars

New Jersey's governor is considering a curfew and Illinois may require bars and restaurants to close after revelers ignored warnings against attending large gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In this Dec. 10, 2019, photo cocktails are crafted at Wink & Nod, basement-dwelling, speakeasy-like bar, in Boston. | Source: AP Photo / Charles Krupa

In New Orleans and Chicago, people clad in green for St. Patrick's Day packed bars and spilled onto crowded sidewalks Saturday even after the cities canceled their parades.

Some revelers said health officials were overreacting, and they weren't going to put their lives on hold. But they faced a backlash.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it was “unacceptable” that people were ignoring a ban on large gatherings.

Also, the hashtag, “StayTheFHome,” was trending on Twitter.

