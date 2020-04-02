‘Stay at home’ order issued by Gov. Edwards extended through April

Governor John Bel Edwards has extended the stay-at-home order for Louisiana residents through the end of April.

He announced this during a press conference Thursday, April 2. Residents should stay at home unless going out for essential tasks, including trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.

His stay at home order does have exceptions, allowing people to travel outside their homes only for essential needs.

“This order will close additional non-essential businesses but keep open gas stations and pharmacies that are providing critical services. Restaurants will still be allowed to have carry-out and drive-thru takeout meals,” he added.

What you CAN’T do

Don’t go to work unless you are providing essential services

Don’t visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Don’t get closer than six feet away from others when you go out

Don’t gather in groups of more than 10

Don’t visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, or other residential care facility

What you CAN do

Go to the grocery store or pharmacy

Go to medical appointments after checking with your healthcare provider first

Go to restaurants for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru

Care for a family member or friend

Go outside (keep six feet between you and others)

Gov. Edwards said the reason behind his decision to keep Louisiana residents at home is clearly spelled out with one particular graphic that he displayed and explained.

“A study out of the University of Louisiana - Lafayette shows we have the fastest growth rate in confirmed cases in the world in the first 13 days right here in Louisiana. I’m going to say that again. In the last two weeks, our growth rate has been faster than any other state or country in the world. That is why it matters,” Edwards emphasized.

From major hurricanes to massive flooding, Louisiana has seen many tragedies in its history. However, the governor pointed out there’s a big difference this time around.

“In this case, this fight is taking place simultaneously all across the country. And so, from where are we going to get more doctors and nurses? I can’t put out a request from other states for two million masks. I can’t, all of a sudden, go out and buy 5,000 ventilators. That’s what makes this very very tough,” the governor noted.

The governor wrapped up his address with some phrases he wants people to remember.

“I thank everybody for their cooperation thus far. But it is going to have to get better. I ask everyone to be patient and I encourage everyone to be prayerful. God bless and thank you,” he concluded.

The governor said daycares will be allowed to remain open for now to allow for a place for children of those essential workers in the state. He also advised people to only buy one week’s worth of groceries at a time. He is discouraging shoppers from “hoarding” groceries so there will be enough for everyone to get the things they need.

The governor also stated there are no current plans to institute a statewide curfew. He said officials in each parish have the authority to issue curfews if they deem them necessary.

Meanwhile over at the Albertsons on Government Street in Baton Rouge, gloves seem to be the new fashion statement for grocery shopping.

“Got some okra and tomatoes for the house. I’m going to do a little grilling, do a little sauteing,” said Korey Miller, a shopper.

“Fruits and vegetables, and chicken and frozen dinners,” said Kelly Field, a shopper.

Since grocery stores are exempt from the order, officials say there is no need for shoppers to rush out and hoard groceries, or to buy more than needed to last a week.

"Please buy one weeks worth of groceries at a time,” said Edwards.

People shared different opinions on the governor’s decision for the order.

“Yes, I think it may be the best call for all of us. To keep it [virus] contained better by people staying at home,” said Marjoe Holmes.

“Soap and water actually kills this virus. So we can do common sense things without shutting down the economy at the same process,” said Field.

“You know, be respectable of what the law of the land is saying, and God is going to take care of the rest,” said Davis.

“It's a good thing as long as you can go to the essential places,” said Richard Johnson, a shopper.

However one shopper who says she owns a hair salon claimed she’ll now be forced to close.

“Not going to get to make as much money as I used to make. I'm just going to go back to the shop whenever I’m allowed to go back,” said Kirkisha Noel.

Alcohol is still a part of the grocery shopping, so shoppers can still buy liquor in Louisiana.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.