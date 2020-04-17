Stimulus checks deposited into wrong accounts creates confusion between taxpayers and preparers

Millions of Americans woke up to their stimulus checks deposited into the wrong accounts.

“I need anwsers. I was expecting my money to pay my bills and get caught up with my rent so I won’t be in a hole when everything is over with,” Tenasha Stokes said.

Stokes, a single mother of two, says she checked the IRS payment tracker to see the status of her funds. She says she saw a message saying the money had been deposited, however, she says it was not her account.

“Every time I file, it goes in my direct deposit, so why am I having an issue now?” Stokes asked.

Stokes says she learned the account was with a bank associated with her tax preparer. She says the tax preparer informed her it was a mistake by the IRS and that the money was being returned.

We talked with several tax preparers who say they sent out emails/messages explaining the mistake and the IRS would resend the funds directly to taxpayers. However, it’s unclear how long that process will take.

“I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to put money together for me and my kids and keep our roof over our head when all this is over with,” said Stokes.

We reached out to the IRS for comment about the error and and when stimulus checks will be redistributed to those affected. They have not yet responded. Until then, taxpayers should make sure their bank account information and address are updated on the IRS website.

