Stores changing hours, limiting purchases on certain items

Even with grocery store aisles looking a little empty right now, people are still out and about shopping for items.

Toilet paper, disinfectants, hand sanitizer—those are things we’re seeing purchased in mass quantities lately. And because of that, stores have been making changes to keep up with everything.

Mac’s Fresh Market in Alexandria is one store that’s put a limit on certain items, allowing only two of those things to be purchased at a time.

Store Manager, Jerry Cripps, says they’ve put a two-item limit on things like milk, bread, toilet paper and bleach. They’ve got signs up around the store letting customers know about the limit. Example: a loaf of bread - you can only purchase two of those at a time.

“We're getting trucks in 3 times a week,” said Cripps when asked about how they’re going about keeping the shelves stocked.

And they’re also cleaning and sanitizing shopping carts and other areas of the store multiple times a day. Cripps also said that he’s been in the business for about 40 years and he’s never seen anything like this.

Other grocery store chains like Walmart have implemented similar changes. A number of Walmart stores stay open 24 hours a day, but they’ve changed that to operation hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to give employees time to clean the store and restock items.

This trend of cleaning multiple times a day, restocking shelves and changing hours of operation is happening at stores around the U.S.—with most of them stating that this will continue until further notice.

