Strain makes statement on court ruling on dicamba

On Friday, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. released the following response to the U.S. Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit ruling vacating three Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registrations of the herbicide dicamba effective immediately.

“As in other states, dicamba is still available for use in Louisiana as currently labeled and will continue to be until ordered to stop. We are in contact with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the EPA in regard to the application of these crop protection products that farmers have already purchased and will need to use very soon on crops already in the ground.”

On June 3, 2020, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, Ca., vacated the EPA’s label for the use of these products.

“I agree with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s statement in which he said, ‘Producers need all the tools in their toolbox to produce the world’s food, fuel, and fiber.’ I further support the EPA’s science-based process for assessing and managing ecological risks, balanced against the agricultural and societal benefits of crop protection tools. Along with Secretary Perdue, I am asking the EPA to use any available flexibilities to allow the continued use of already purchased dicamba products which are a critical tool for American farmers to combat weeds resistant to many other herbicides in fields that are already planted,” said Strain.

“On behalf of the farmers in my state, I respectfully request that the EPA provide clarity on this matter and issue guidance to farmers and applicators. I am also requesting a Section 18 Emergency Exemption Use for Louisiana farmers.”

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is designated as the lead state agency for the regulation of pesticide use and application. The LDAF is responsible for the licensing and training of pesticide applicators, overseeing worker protection, and registering pesticides for sale in the state.

