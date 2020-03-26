Struggling to focus? 5 apps and browser extensions to keep you focused while working from home

As the country and the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have made the decision to allow employees to work from home.

While it may seem easy, there are constant distractions around your home that can continuously pull your focus away from your work.

If you find yourself struggling to keep your focus on your work, and constantly drifting over to social media, Mashable shared a few apps and web browser extensions that could help.

1. Forest

The app Forest has been a popular app for those looking to cut down on screen time on their phones or tablets.

In the app, you plant trees and watch them to grow while the app remains open. Once you leave the app to open another app, the tree dies. The longer you use the app, the more trees you will unlock allowing you to create your own personal forest.

Forest is available in the App Store and the Google Play store. It is also available a Google Chrome plug-in to use on your computer.

2. Hocus Focus

If you are a Mac user who has the tendency to jump from one screen to the next or keeps multiple browser tabs open at the same time, Hocus Focus may benefit you.

The Hocus Focus app will help hide any windows or tabs that have been open and left inactive for a certain amount of time leaving you to only be able to see one window.

The app is customizable and you can set the time limit for each of the apps.

Unfortunately, the app is only available for Mac users but is available for both Google Chrome and Safari.

3. Mindful Browsing

Everyone knows social media can be distracting and you can easily find yourself traveling down the rabbit hole if you find yourself there.

The Google Chrome plugin Mindful Browsing can help slow your jump from your work to social media down.

With Mindful Browsing, when you attempt to go to social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Youtube the plugin will stop you with beautiful photography and ask if you are sure you want to move on to the site. While you may still decide to still go that social media site, at least you took a minute to think about it.

4. Motion

Do you need constant reminders that you are drifting away from your work? The Google Chrome extension can give you that.

With Motion, you will receive a popup that will remind you that you are on a distracting site.

Once you receive the pop-up, you will have the choice of closing the tab, asking for another minute which triggers a countdown clock or asks for more time.

In addition to the pop-up reminders, you can also create a focus session where you set a time for yourself to complete a task. And while you are scheduled to complete that task, a reminder will appear on every screen you open until the time runs out.

Lastly, you will receive a report of your activities from the previous day letting you know if you stuck to your tasks.

5. Focus Keeper

If you are on the other end of the spectrum where you are very focused but need a break, Focus Keeper is the app for you you.

Available for iOS and Android, Focus Keeper can help prevent you from burning out.

Choose a task you want or need to get done, set a timer and get to work. Once the timer runs out, you are rewarded with a five-minute break. Once you complete four sessions, you will be rewarded with a longer break for about 20 to 30 minutes.

The app is customizable and a great way to make sure you stay focused on your tasks while also rewarding yourself with much need breaks in between.

