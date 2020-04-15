Students could take SAT at home if schools remain closed

A home version of the SAT college entrance exam is being prepared in case schools remain closed into the fall.

College Board officials said Wednesday that it’s an unlikely scenario but one they are prepared for.

The announcement came as the College Board canceled SAT testing scheduled for June because of coronavirus-related school closures.

The College Board says the closures have forced the cancellation of spring testing for about 1 million first-time SAT test-takers, the majority of them high school juniors planning to enter college in 2021.

The home version would be digital and could use computer’s camera and microphone monitoring movement or talking.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

