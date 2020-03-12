Students perform Spring Music Program at Mabel Brasher three months after tornado

Pre-k through fifth-grade students performed at Mabel Brasher's Spring Music Program on Thursday morning.

Students took the stage for the first time in three months. That's because the school's annual Christmas Music Program was canceled back in December due to the tornado.

Music Director Megan Rockhold says she remembers that day like it happened yesterday. Students were practicing for the Christmas concert in the gym when the tornado hit. They were singing so loudly, many of the students didn't even know what was going on outside.

Due to damage, the school suffered following the tornado, the administration chose to cancel the Christmas program. But ever since Christmas break, students have been practicing for the spring musical held Thursday.

The theme: Join Together. School officials say that's because of how parents, students and the community all came together following the tornado.

"We all came into the gym to practice for our Christmas program that was supposed to be that week and then the tornado actually came when we were all in here," said Megan Rockhold. "So we were singing our Christmas songs and we did not even hear it come through, the adults, of course, knew it was coming but the kids, we kept them safe. Our administration did a really great job of doing that."

Assistant Principal Tammy Sandoval says she's just glad the school is back to normal.

"It just felt very good to have the parents in our community and our students back together again. We felt like one big family," said Sandoval.

Students did miss a few days of school because of the tornado. Third, fourth and fifth graders had to all be moved to a different side of the school while damage was being repaired.

Construction workers were at the school Thursday repairing the roof.

Sandoval says everything else at the school is the status quo.

