Superdome will light up to pay tribute to George Floyd

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will be lit up on Monday night to pay tribute to George Floyd.

Floyd died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while trying to arrest Floyd. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The other three officers involved in the arrest — J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting. They remain in the Hennepin County jail on $750,000 bond.

Floyd’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Superdome will be lit in Floyd’s high school colors, crimson and gold.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the stadium is partnering on this effort to join the call for racial equality for everyone.

