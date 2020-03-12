Superintendent Powell addresses Rapides Parish schools, coronavirus

Superintendent Jeff Powell released a statement regarding concerns over COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. As of now, schools in Rapides Parish are set to remain open.

Here is Powell's full statement:

Rapides Parish School District has communicated with our local Office of Public Health and other Parish entities and as of this writing find no presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in our parish. That being said, we now have 14 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana. While we continue to follow this evolving situation, we want to ensure all our students and employees are provided the safest environment to learn and work.

We are encouraging those who show flu-like symptoms to stay home. Although we will monitor attendance, consideration for this pandemic will be made involving all instructional decisions.

Additionally, we are reviewing all travel for both students and employees. Some travel will be restricted. As of now, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association plans to proceed with the boy’s basketball championship as scheduled with decisions made as the situation changes. We are taking this same approach with all extracurricular events.

