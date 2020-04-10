Supporting local business: retail stores, boutiques adjust to new way of business during pandemic

Now's the time of year when people begin to shop for spring clothes, decorations and accessories - particularly visiting local boutiques to pick out their Sunday best just in time for Easter.

But this year, the stores are empty due to the pandemic. Supporting small and local businesses, if your finances allow it, is more important now than ever.

With local retail shops being forced to shut down their brick and mortar stores and people unable to attend church and other events, sales have not been what they need to be.

Physical shops might not be allowed to stay open, but most local boutiques and other retail stores are taking advantage of social media, and are still open for business online.

“We're working really hard on our online store. We've always had an online store, but we paid more attention to the brick and mortar store,” said Jenny Poteer, owner of Select Trends in Ball. “We do online sales. We do drive-by pickup. So, we actually ask our customers to call us and we meet them outside and kind of hand the package to them, since they're limited in where they can go they're limited in what they need. But people are still buying, just not as much.”

They’re also keeping in mind what hardships their customers might be facing right now.

“I've tried to be real sensitive to everyone when I post things because they're not really interested in clothes right now,” said Sandra Kearney, owner of Boutique at the Lakes in Alexandria. “There are more important things right now for them as far as making their rent payment or their home payment and things like that. So I'm trying to be sensitive to that and show things that will make them feel good they could use like lotions, and body works, or perfume - pretty nightgowns.”

Both stores are utilizing their social media accounts, mostly Facebook and Instagram, to show customers what they have in stock if they are interested in purchasing. You can search their name to find their accounts. Select Trends even has a VIP Facebook group. Call your favorite local retail store to see if they are still open for online business during this time.

