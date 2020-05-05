Surgeries and procedures will begin at Hardtner Medical Center

To meet the medical needs of the community, surgeries and procedures will restart at Hardtner Medical Center. With enhanced safety protocols remaining in effect, patients can safely begin to schedule their time-sensitive procedures and select surgeries.

“We have focused our efforts primarily on safety and protecting our community from this pandemic,” said Paul Mathews, Chief Executive Officer of Hardtner Medical Center. “We are now continuing in a phased-approach to safely offer our patients the much-needed surgeries and procedures they require.”

Services will be prioritized based on acuity while adhering to safety protocols set forth by the hospital.

“Limiting any transmission of disease through the highest levels of precautions is still our top priority,” said Mr. Mathews. “Protecting our patients has always and will always dictate our infection prevention protocol. Meeting their needs while keeping them healthy and safe is the goal of every healthcare provider in our facilities.”

Guidelines and evaluation of patient scheduling is re-examined daily. Patients are encouraged to contact their provider for updates on any scheduling needs.

