Suspect arrested following Mansura robbery investigation

Mansura Police Dept.
Posted:

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - According to the Mansura Police Department, a suspect wanted in a robbery investigation has been arrested.

Chief Johnson said that Tyran Goudeau Jr. was arrested in Harris County, Texas. He will be extradited back to Louisiana on a $200,000 bond.

We were told that, so far, there have been two arrests made but the case is still under investigation. More arrests are expected.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mansura Police looking for suspect in robbery investigation

