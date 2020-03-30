Suspects arrested after shooting on Laurel Street

Two suspects were arrested Monday following a shooting on Laurel Street in Alexandria.

APD responded to the 3200 block of Laurel Street in reference to a shooting around 11 a.m. Cory Miles, 30, and Antoine Williams, 30, were allegedly arguing over money when Miles hit Williams in the head with a pipe. As Miles attempted to run away, Williams allegedly fired at least one shot with a shotgun, striking Miles in the leg and hand.

The shotgun and a handgun were recovered.

Miles was charged with aggravated second-degree battery. Williams was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Booking photos were not available at the time of this release. Check back for updates.

