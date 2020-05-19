Suspects arrested following disturbance, drive by shooting in Alexandria

Several suspects were arrested following a disturbance and drive-by shooting investigation.

RPSO responded to the 5800 block of Skye Street in Alexandria on May 9 around 10:00 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting. It was determined that multiple suspects were involved in a disturbance and shot at each other.

Some of the projectiles struck a vehicle, that contained several victims.

All of the suspects fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

Two suspects were located at a nearby store. Brandon Nikeel Brown, 18, and Derrick Darnell Long, 19, both of Alexandria, were arrested in reference to one count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and four counts of illegal use of a weapon. Long was also charged with several motor vehicle violations and obstruction of justice. They were later released after they each posted a $45,000 bond.

Following their arrest, RPSO responded to a complaint in reference to a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 5800 block of Blue Bonnett.

The complainant indicated some of the persons, who reside at the residence, were allegedly involved in the disturbance that occurred earlier in the evening on Skye Street. There were several juvenile victims at the residence when the drive-by occurred.

No one was injured during either of the shootings.

As units responded to the scene, a suspicious vehicle was observed near the intersection of Calvert and Bayou Rapides. A brief vehicle pursuit ensued, which ended at Compton Park. The driver of the vehicle, Salih Romelo Reed, 25, of Pineville, gave chase and was quickly apprehended by Deputies and Troopers of the Louisiana State Police.

Reed was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to assault by drive-by shooting, running a red light, aggravated flight from an officer, improper turning, driving on the wrong side of roadway and possession of a stolen firearm.

On May 13, two more suspects were arrested as suspects in the initial Skye Street incident. Montavion Tyrell Bryant, 21, of Alexandria, was arrested for attempted second degree murder and felony criminal conspiracy. Brittany Taijan Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, was charged with attempted second degree murder, felony criminal conspiracy and two counts of illegal use of a weapon. She was also arrested in reference to an unrelated contempt of court warrant through the 9th Judicial District Court. Both are currently being detained at the Detention Center in lieu of posting their respective bonds, Bryant $250,000 and Johnson $262,000.

On May 15, additional warrants were granted for Reed’s arrest in reference to nine counts of attempted first degree murder related to the alleged drive-by shooting that occurred on Blue Bonnett. Reed has been detained at the parish detention center since his May 10, arrest in lieu of posting bond, which has increased totaling $1,225,300.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

If anyone has any information relating to these investigations, you are asked to call Detective Cainan Baker at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

