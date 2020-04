Two people have been arrested in connection with Sunday's shooting of a 1-year-old in the 3000 block of Culpepper Road.

Kendrick Williams, 21, and Krystal Jones 22, both of Alexandria, were arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

