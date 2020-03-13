THE LATEST: Presumptive positive cases of coronavirus reported in Louisiana

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health say there are now 33 cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, in Louisiana.

Cases are currently being monitored in multiple parishes across the state.

As of Thursday, March 12, at 4:30 p.m. state health officials reported the following:

33 presumptive positive cases

0 confirmed cases

0 deaths

Parishes with cases:

Caddo - 1

Jefferson - 2

Lafourche - 1

Orleans - 23

Presumptive cases remain classified as such until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The CDC can take several days to return test results to the state.

Testing begins in city hospitals.

Patients suspected of infection are assessed by hospital staff. The staff then requests a state courier come pick up a sample that's sent to a state lab in Baton Rouge for testing.

Gov. Edwards announced March 11 he signed an executive order to declare a public health emergency for the state to help local governments handle the situation, and in an effort to prevent price gouging.

Health officials say some private laboratories in Louisiana are also able to test for COVID-19. Healthcare providers will send some samples to those private labs.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will be notified of any presumptive positive results that come from a commercial lab.

