'Take a Time Out,' LSUA teams up with chamber to start new campaign

As the state of Louisiana enters into phase two of reopening on Friday, LSUA wants to remind everyone to shop local.

(KALB)

The university just announced a new campaign that's aimed at helping Cenla small businesses.

Everyone has been affected by COVID-19, some more than others.

"For some businesses, they had to halt for a while and then reopen," said Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Randolph.

That's why LSUA has partnered up with the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce to start a new campaign.

"It's all about getting people to take a time out to go and support local businesses; restaurants, shops and mom and pop operations that are struggling right now," said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil.

The message is simple. LSUA is using their mascot, "Tank" and the athletic department to highlight different small businesses around Alexandria.

"They're on the court taking a time out and telling the community let's support our local businesses," said Coreil.

Coreil says it's all about supporting one another.

"We feel like we're obligated to do our part. We live here. We pay taxes here, we support students looking at college degrees and the businesses have supported us tremendously."

Especially the small businesses, the backbone of our community.

"The ones who support the arts, the one who supports the children's ball teams and many, many other things in our community," said Randolph.

The goal? Getting the local guys back on their feet.

"The economic impact that it could have...hopefully it will really help our businesses thrive and come back and recover cause they are hurting," said Coreil.

So before cooking tonight, keep this simple message in mind.

"Take a time out. You've been cooking too much, it's time to relax. Mom or dad, whoever cooks may need some time out to relax, to be with the family and go sit at a table at a restaurant safely and relax and see that things are getting better," said Coreil.

And don't forget about Cenla small businesses.

A new video will be released once a week for the next eight weeks and will be posted to LSUA and the chamber's website, along with their social media accounts.

Other LSUA departments have also been helping with COVID-19 relief as well, including the business department who sends out an economic dashboard every two weeks.

