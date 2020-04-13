Taking the proper precautions with cooler temperatures during the COVID-19 pandemic

Doctors are warning people to be careful with cooler temperatures in the forecast and to wear a mask when they are out in public.

MD David Kalantar, a physician, wants people to be aware of two things. First, the COVID-19 virus can live longer on cooler surfaces. Second, the virus can travel further in dry air, and both of these are more common in cooler temperatures moving in over the next three days.

"During the winter and during cold weeks the air is drier," MD Kalantar explained. "So, your mucosa, what defends your body from outside pathogens like the coronavirus, it gets drier, so it's easier for the virus to come in."

Kalantar also spoke about aerosol droplets from one's mouth and how they can travel further in a dry atmosphere.

"They're smaller when the air is drier," Kalantar said. "So, they can stay airborne longer, [and] wind is a factor too. When it's humid and rainy, the droplets are thicker and weigh more, so the fall to the ground."

According to Kalantar, with the wind, the virus can travel up 13 feet.

