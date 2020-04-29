Suspects arrested following armed robbery at Tanglewood Terrace Apartments

Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery at Tanglewood Terrace Apartments in Pineville.

On April 2, around 10:43 a.m., the Pineville Police Department received a report of a shooting that occurred at 2114 Shreveport Highway, Tanglewood Terrace Apartments.

Officers discovered that no one had been shot at the location.

The victims reported that a robbery had taken place at one of the apartments in the complex. The victims of the robbery told officers that a black male knocked on the door of their apartment. When they opened the door, the suspect entered the apartment and brandished a pistol. During this time, he stole a purse and duffle bag from the apartment.

The suspect then ran out of the apartment and fired several shots back at the apartment.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Bureau determined that two suspects went to the apartment to commit the armed robbery. Only one suspect entered the apartment while the other was a lookout.

Dayshawn Reed, 20, of Lecompte, was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Dontaevious Zone, 18, of Alexandria was arrested for three counts of armed robbery, three counts of attempted first degree murder, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

