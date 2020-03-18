Target adjusts hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

Target is making accommodations for those most at-risk for COVID-19.

In a news release, the company plans to close all stores by 9 p.m. starting Wed., Mar. 18th. They will also reserve the first hour of shopping every Wednesday for elderly customers and those with underlying health concerns.

This will give staff additional time to clean and restock. Crew members will sanitize check lanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes.

Target will also waive the company's absenteeism policy and cover up to 14 days of quarantine and illness pay for team members with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Employees are also eligible for Family Leave and free counseling services.

The seating areas at Starbucks, snack bars and beverage bars will be closed during this time.

You can read the full release here.

