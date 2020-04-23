Task force focuses on Louisiana’s economic recovery from COVID-19

A task force charged with making recommendations to the Louisiana legislature on ways to help the state’s economy recover from the pandemic met for the first time on Thursday (April 23).

Louisiana state capital | Source: WAFB

Around the state, tourism areas are empty and non-essential businesses are closed. Also, oil prices are lower than what the state’s budget has been based on.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, took part in the task force’s computer-based video conference.

"There's nothing more eager that we want to do is to get back here and get things done and make the economy better,” he said.

The panel, which is officially named the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force, is working to develop policy and other recommendations for the legislature to help jump-start the state’s economy in the short-term and improve it longer term.

LSU economics Prof. Emeritus Loren Scott discussed how the pandemic is affecting the state’s jobless rate.

"The month of April is going to stink, it’s going to be really, really bad,” Scott said. “You sum these up, we’re talking about 351,000, 352,000 people that are unemployed right now.”

The New Orleans area, which has been hard hit by COVID-19 and prior to that Hurricane Katrina, has a voice on the task force in the form of GNO Inc., President and CEO Michael Hecht.

"What we’re saying to folks is that this ain’t our first rodeo, just a different bull and so saying that I’m optimistic,” Hecht said. "There are going to be opportunities in manufacturing as companies bring back their supply chain from China, there are going to be opportunities in logistics.”

And Hecht and others on the panel see opportunities to tackle issues that have hurt the state before the coronavirus pandemic.

"The reality is that Louisiana is a rich state with a poor structure in basic things like our tax structure where we look expensive but actually is one of the least expensive in the country, allowing states like Texas and Tennessee and Florida to beat us regularly. In terms of how they market their tax structure, that needs to be corrected,” Hecht said.

Waguespack said they will work to provide state lawmakers meaningful options to explore.

"I do think it is imperative for us to throw a lot of good, structurally sound, smart, bold aggressive policies on the wall and let the legislature figure out what fits best with their agenda, with their budget and really have a lot of options or cards to pull from the deck,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.